Dublin’s 5 best pizza restaurants that will ‘slice’ up your life

Today is National Pizza Day – one of the most important holidays of the year in our opinion.

Anyway, in celebration of this fine, fine day – we hit the streets of Dublin to sample the best of the best.

5 restaurants, 12 pizzas and a SERIOUS food coma later – and here we are!

1. Big Blue Bus

The Big Blue Bus is a 1979 double decker bus converted into a pizza restaurant based at the Bernard Shaw, 11-12 Richmond Street, Dublin. The Big Blue Bus is open 7 days a week.

The Big Blue Bus bakes delicious gourmet stone pizza, garlic bread, bruschetta, desserts, Moroccan teas and more. The Big Blue Bus also offers shisha pipes for that little something different.

The Bus is available to book for private parties where you can book the whole top deck for you and your friends. The Bus is also available to book for dinner any night of the week.

2. Moss & Gray

Dating back to pre war times of 1931, Moss & Gray started their business of purveyors of fine tea, sugars, wines, coffees along with other speciality foods. They supplied the hotel industry along with the aristocracy society of Dublin and surrounding areas. Moss & Gray were the first in the area to deliver their products by motorcar, while everyone else used horse and cart.

Located in the heart of Temple Bar, this brand new pizza joint continues the tradition of supplying wonderful food and drinks to the public.

Having only opened it's doors in recent months, Moss & Gray is still somewhat of a hidden gem – but seriously worth a visit!

We strongly recommend you get yourself one of their signature hazelnut espresso martinis along with your pizza… a winning combination.

3. Aperitivo

Bringing some Milanese style to the heart of Dublin, Aperitivo serve up pizzas whole or by the slice, New York style. Try their array of vegan pizzas, with a handmade vegan pesto base, or build your own from a choice of toppings.

4. The Back Page

Bringing chill and pizza to a new level. Their menu is designed to represent the greats… and they see it only fitting to use great ingredients to do them justice.

5. Milano

You just cannot go wrong with a pizza from Milano. With locations dotted across the country, there is no excuse not to indulge in some classic Italian deliciousness!