Radio Nova launch 48 hr broadcast in fight against homlessness

Simon Delaney and Glenda Gilson have teamed up with Radio Nova to help promote Radio NOVA’s 2018 ‘Help Our Homeless Radiothon'.

The two-day charity event, will take place between February 28 and March 1 will see the much-loved Dublin station turn over its airwaves to raise vital funds from donations from the public and local businesses.

Now in its fourth year, the proceeds from this year's Radiothon will go to Focus Ireland – an organisation working to help people who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes across Ireland.

A special call centre will be set-up at Radio Nova’s HQ in the Dublin’s Docklands with Focus Ireland staff manning the phones to accept donations during the 48 hour charity pledge drive.

Last year Focus Ireland supported over 700 households to move out of homelessness. However, the overall annual government figures for 2017 show a 17% increase in family homelessness. There was also a shocking 23% increase in the number of children homeless during this same period.

Latest figures show that 8,587 men, women and children are currently homeless.

Nova CEO Kevin Branigan said, “Over the last 3 years the Nova listeners have raised over €130,000.Their generosity up until now has been amazing and we’re convinced they will once again help us in our campaign to raise much needed funds for Focus Ireland.”

Tune in to Radio Nova to give what you can or visit homelessradiothon.ie for more information.