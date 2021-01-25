Dublin Simon Community & sussed partner for #Simon Says Challenge

Irish food producer, sussed has partnered with Dublin Simon Community to launch the #SimonSaysChallenge. Commencing on Monday, January 11th this is a series of fun daily wellness challenges suitable for all ages and abilities for the remaining 21 days in January. Wicklow based producer, sussed has a giant but simple goal; to create products and experiences that facilitate healthy and happy lives all while supporting the most vulnerable in our community by reaching a fundraising goal of €5000 or more.

Each Monday, a week’s worth of tasks that are good for the heart and soul while in lockdown will be posted to the social media channels of both sussed and Dublin Simon Community with daily inspiration posts throughout that week to keep all participants motivated. Individuals, families, community groups and businesses are all invited to get involved by donating via the #SimonSaysChallenge campaign page and joining together as a community apart to conquer each challenge and share their journey on social media. Tasks include enjoying healthy meals, trying mediation, evenings of digital detox and so much more.

Serving Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan, Dublin Simon community aim to empower people to access and retain a home by providing housing, addiction treatment, emergency response and other targeted interventions, through advocacy and partnership. With the overall national homeless figure standing at 8,484, more than a third of which is homeless children there has never been a more pivotal time to act for the betterment of both ourselves and our community.

Speaking of the new #SimonSaysChallenge, sussed founder Keith Symes commented, “sussed may be renowned for our healthy heart oils, 2 cal sprays and balsamic vinegars, but we are more than just a quality Irish food producer. We are determined to ensure that the lives of others are improved through both our products and the experiences that we create. We are privileged to be partnering with such an important charity as Dublin Simon Community and hope that this initiative will motivate families and businesses alike to kickstart their January while also helping those that need it most.”

Echoing these sentiments, Stephanie Nolan, Corporate Partnerships Manager with Dublin Simon Community said, "Health and wellbeing is an intrinsic part of our work at Dublin Simon Community as we work with our clients to remove barriers to exiting homelessness. Often these barriers come in the form of physical or mental health issues, which we address holistically through our counselling, addiction, healthcare, wellness, education and self-development services not to mention nutritious wholesome food from our catering team. We are delighted to be partnering with sussed for this innovative fundraising campaign which embodies some of our core values."

To get involved, please visit the #SimonSaysChallenge campaign page and be sure to follow @sussed11 and @dublinsimoncommunity on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for updates on weekly challenges and daily motivation. For more information on sussed and their product range visit sussed.ie