Dublin Podcast Festival 2019 announce new star-studded line-up

Back for the third year in a row, Dublin Podcast Festival is returning with headliner shows and live podcasts across multiple venues this November.

The festival have announced a string of headliners in the line-up and the anticipation is seriously building.

The podcast event will feature international and homegrown talent, covering everything from crime, comedy, literature and history for live audiences.

The legendary Guilty Feminist is set to land at Vicar Street once again on November 6. With over 35 million downloads under their belt, host Deborah Frances-White and a special guest are set to light up the stage.

They're scheduled to chat about noble goals as 21st century feminists, and the paradoxes and insecurities which undermine them. If you were lucky enough to catch them in Ireland last time, you'll be a superfan by now.

The UK's number one LGBTQ+ podcast is landing with a bang, and it's possibly the show we're the most excited about.

A Gay and a NonGay is coming to the Sugar Club on November 10, with BFFs James Barr and Dan Hudson covering the differences between LGBTQ+ and NonGay people to life on stage in a ridiculously simple but gas premise.

Comedy duo The 2 Johnnies return with their biggest live show yet after a sold-out event at the Vodafone Comedy Festival. The pair have been number one on Ireland's podcast charts every week for 80 weeks.

They're performing at Vicar Street on November 14, with serious topics such as riding, Gaelic games and parish news to cover.

IT GALZ LIVE! have continued to sell out live shows throughout Ireland since their debut at last year’s podcast festival, and their success story is continuing in 2019.

The hilarious cultural commentary by Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton will reach new heights as the gals are hosting their biggest headline show yet; Vicar Street on November 16.

The topics range from pop culture to women's rights, through a mainly satirical lens, but you're bound to get a good laugh from them.

Ireland's favourite podcaster and number one bestselling author, BlindBoy, is set to return for two nights in Vicar Street on November 19 and 24.

BlindBoy will be here for a third consecutive year, and is set to celebrate International Men's Day with a special live show.

The personality speaks wise words on indoctrinate mental health issues but makes sure to reach further into a wide spectrum of current topics, may it be gun laws, feminism, racism or history.

The Dollop will arrive at Liberty Hall on November 21, bringing US history to the stage with comedian hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds.

History buff Dave decided to turn his hobby into a podcast. Each episode he reads one strange and disturbing story from the American past to Gareth, who is clueless about the tales.

Gareth's hilarious reactions are why The Dollop is in the top 20 downloaded comedy podcasts in the US, Canada, and Australia.

My Favourite Murder will host a live show in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on November 24 and 25, but limited tickets remain for the second show so act fast.

Debuting number one on The New York Times Best Sellers List, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark host a brilliant true crime podcast that you're bound to become addicted to.

Aside from being avid true crime enthusiasts, Karen is a stand-up comedian and television writer and Georgia is a writer and host for the Cooking Channel.

The popularity of podcasts has skyrocketed in recent years, for both their entertainment factor and educational abilities.

The Dublin Podcast Festival will celebrate the world of podcast and intends on connecting fans with those who create them.

Your earphones won't be necessary this November, we highly recommend seeing a live performance. Tickets for the events will go on sale from Ticketmaster.ie on Monday, August 12 at 10am.

