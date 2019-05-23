Dublin Bus announce shuttle bus for Metallica gig at Slane Castle

Dublin Bus have announced a shuttle bus schedule to the much-anticipated Metallica concert at Slane Castle, taking place on Saturday June 8.

Thousands of concert-goers will travel with the bus company to the rock band's first Irish show in ten years. It's safe to say the excitement is well and truly building.

Those attending the gig have been urged by an Garda Síochána to plan their routes to and from the gig in advance for safety;

"Gardaí wish to remind those attending Metallica at Slane Castle on 8th June 2019 to plan their travel in advance. Use public transport if at all possible."

Shuttle bus tickets for @Metallica at @SlaneCastle are now on sale and are in limited supply. Customers should book now to ensure their seat on the day. Tickets must be booked online at https://t.co/oGU8BI8DRM #DBGettingThere pic.twitter.com/uDTLOHaf87 — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) May 17, 2019

Customers have been urged to book tickets as soon as possible to ensure their seat on the day. You can grab your shuttle tickets on the Ticketmaster website for the most convenient travel experience.

Buses will depart between 11am and 4pm from Western Way, Dublin 7 and the return service will operate directly after the event.

A discounted price of €30 for a return ticket (plus booking fee) is available up until May 26, while tickets purchased up until 3 June will cost €40 for a return ticket (plus booking fee).

For outbound journeys, it's important to book a time slot. Metallica fans also can't travel outside of their allocated time slot. Rules are Rules, ladies.

There is limited availability for this service and tickets will sell out, so we'd urge you to book right now. No tickets will be sold on the actual day of the concert, so planning ahead is key.

A Dublin Bus spokesperson expanded on the new shuttle service;

“The reality is that if you take the bus you don’t have the hassle of finding a parking space, leaving more time to enjoy the concert and then travel home safely. It is so much more convenient. Dublin Bus takes the hassle out of travelling.”

There you go, people. You've no excuse to be wandering around the castle, lost amidst your fellow drunk rock fans.

Feature image: MCD