Dublin Airport reports over 30 flights cancelled due to strike action

If you are due to fly out of Dublin Airport today or tomorrow, your flight could be at risk of cancellation.

It has been announced that over 30 European flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled today and tomorrow, as a result of air traffic control strikes in France. The strikes are due to last until tomorrow morning, June 7.

So far, it has been confirmed that 16 flights to Dublin Airport and 15 departures from the airport have been cancelled. Ryanair and Aer Lingus have been some of the worst affected airlines.

Departure destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris, Marseille and Basel are just some of the dozens that have had flights cancelled. Passengers who were due to board these flights should have already been notified of their cancellation by their airline.

This strike action is just the latest in a series of protests by French air traffic controllers this year, as they reject government reforms to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The strike action has badly affected the French operating system, as the country currently cannot prevent flights passing through their airspace during strike action from being diverted or grounded.

The head of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, recently called out this lack of protection and insisted that it needs to be put in place.

“France (and all other EU states) should copy the example of Spain, Italy and Greece all of whom use Minimum Service Laws to protect overflights during ATC strikes,” he stated in a petition to EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

"If this means that a greater number of domestic or short-haul flights are cancelled, then so be it, but flights over France must be protected during French ATC strikes,” he added.

To find out if your upcoming flight has been affected by strike action, you can visit Dublin Airport’s flight update page here.