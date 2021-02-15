Dry hands from cold weather & hand santiser?  We have just the solution.

Never has there been such a focus on our hands and hand washing. Already exposed to the elements daily, this additional hand washing, and sanitising can leave hands in poor shape. If you have very dry and irritable skin, gentle, soothing relief is here.

For those prone to very dry skin, the effects, particularly in winter can lead to sore cracked hands and chapped skin. New to the Aveeno Skin Relief range is the moisturising Hand Cream, bringing extra care to help heal and soothe very dry hands. Formulated with prebiotic triple oat complex and Shea Butter, new Aveeno Skin Relief Hand Cream helps to improve the balance of skin’s natural microbiome, leaving skin resilient and healthy looking from day one. This rich formula is clinically proven to moisturise and effectively soothe very dry, irritable, or sensitive skin and restore the skin’s natural barrier. With a high tolerance formula this cream is unscented, fast absorbing and non-greasy, allowing you to apply and get on with your day.

Aveeno incorporates both natures goodness and real science together when formulating their ranges. With ingredients delivered from nature, Aveeno Skin Relief has been specially designed to moisturise and cleanse and help heal dry, irritable skin. Also joining the Aveeno Skin Relief range is the new 500ml size of the Aveeno Skin Relief Body Moisturising Lotion, which includes a handy pump and is the perfect bathroom essential. It is also available in a 200ml and 300ml size.

Aveeno believes that healthier skin starts in the shower, and using the right products for your body, hands, and problem dry areas, can strengthen your skins natural barrier. The Aveeno Skin Relief range does exactly what it says on the pack and helps dry, irritable skin. Using the Skin Relief Body Wash and Soothing Shampoo can help you kickstart your skin care regime in the shower and whether you need the Skin Relief Body Lotion with Shea Butter or Menthol lotion for after, this range has you covered. For the very dry, even chapped areas why not try the targeted Skin Relief Cica Balm. Help heal very dry hands this year with the New Skin Relief Hand Cream which can be applied as often as needed.

Aveeno Skin Relief has everything needed to keep skin healthy and moisturised all over the body, from head to toe. The Aveeno Skin Relief range is available from leading pharmacies with select products also available in grocery stores nationwide:

New Aveeno Skin Relief Hand Cream 75ml – €5.79 RRP

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion with Shea Butter 200ml – €6.02 RRP and 300ml – €8.64 RRP*and new 500ml – €12.78 RRP

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion with Cooling Menthol 200ml – €6.02 RRP

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Body Wash 300ml – €6.25 RRP and 500ml – €8.93 RRP

Aveeno Skin Relief Soothing Shampoo 300ml – €9.90 RRP

Aveeno Skin Relief Nourish and Repair Cica Balm 50ml – €7.72 RRP

