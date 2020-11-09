Drop everything – Krispy Kreme are giving away FREE doughnuts!

Krispy Kreme is helping to bring smiles to those separated from loved ones this lockdown by launching a limited ‘buy one, gift one’ offer in Blanchardstown store.

Research conducted by Krispy Kreme earlier this year showed that people felt it was important to treat family and friends during the ‘lockdown’ period. To help people do just that during current restrictions Krispy Kreme has launched the new ‘buy one, gift one’ offer. In place of real-life contact, giving someone special a lockdown gift is the perfect way to lift spirits and put a smile on their face.

From now until 1st December, Krispy Kreme will run ‘buy one, gift one’ whereby customers can buy a dozen from the Blanchardstown Krispy Kreme store – through click and collect, takeaway or drive thru AND gift an Original Glazed dozen to someone special at a social distance for just €1 (usually €14.95). The offer is perfect for those looking to treat themselves and someone else!

With safety of customers and team members being the top priority, Krispy Kreme Blanchardstown is open for drive thru, takeaway and click and collect only and COVID-secure measures are in place for maximum safety and enjoyment when picking up takeaway doughnuts.

For further information please visit https://www.krispykreme.ie