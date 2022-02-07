Drop a hint this Valentine’s Day with our ultimate romantic gifts wishlist!

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and just like a dinner reservation on the most romantic night of the year, if you haven't gotten a gift yet, you'd better get on it soon! With a night like Valentine's, it's not about the gift – it's about the thought. I know it sounds cheesy, but we also know it's true! A big flashy expensive present isn't half as appreciated as the fact that bae remembered you raving about your favourite scent and picking out a perfume or candle for you.

It's the personal touches that really help, so we're here to provide a little inspiration for all the significant others feeling a little lost when it comes to Valentine's Day! Browse below through our top selections, from stunning jewellery to gorgeous skincare and sexy lingerie, check out our 'drop a hint' gift wishlist for Valentine's 2022!

Emma By Jane Eloise Pearl Hoops (RRP €139.00)

Emma by Jane Eloise Pearl Hoops are a gorgeous statement earring, perfect for your Valentine! In 14k dipped gold and set with 20 pearls, they will enhance any outfit, no matter the occasion. No nickel is included in any of Emma By Jane's jewellery, so they are free from allergies and are a gorgeous and classy way to say, I love you.

Boohoo’s Valentine’s Day Collection (RRP €22.00)

This utterly sultry Valentines Basque, Suspender and Thong Set add a little sexy into your life with the Boohoo collection of luxe lingerie. From lace sets to satin babydolls, their lingerie is so beautiful, you won't want to take it off! A gift for both of you, this lingerie is a must-have, whether you're kicking back or dressed to impress!

Crystals and Co. New Gold Wrap Heart Ring (RRP €49.00)

Crystals & Co. new gold wrap heart ring is the perfect gift for yourself or a special person in your life. With 14kt Gold plating this ring is a gift to be treasured forever and is a symbol of your true love.

Oxendale’s Joe Browns Heart Print PJ (RRP €35.00)

Update your nightwear collection with the new Joe Browns PJ Set featuring an elasticated waistband ensuring you get the most comfortable fit for you. This comes with the perfect matching drawstring bag making it travel friendly and the perfect gift for your loved one to get cosy this Valentines!

Curry’s INSTAX mini 9 Instant Camera in Flamingo Pink (RRP €89.99)

Capture your memories together with retro-style photography! With results you can hold in your hand within minutes, the Instax mini 9 Instant Camera can take photos of candid moments and print them out quickly to share and enjoy. It's the ideal way to make unique memories and take creative shots you'll be proud to show off together!

Revive Active Beauty Complex (RRP €59.95)

Give the gift of beauty this Valentine’s Day with the Beauty Complex, a super supplement that is a simple addition to any daily routine! Developed as a powdered sachet for effective nutrient delivery and absorption, it’s enriched with marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, phytoceramides and biotin. The perfect gift to enrich your loved one’s life!

Green Angel Body Soft Gift Set (€40.00)

A head-to-toe pampering at a great price point this V Day! Treat yourself or a loved one to this sumptuous Green Angel skincare selection of a Seaweed and Lavender Soap Bar, a Seaweed Body Lotion, and some Seaweed and Vitamin E Hand Cream for a luxurious Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget to set the tone for a romantic evening à deux, stock up on Green Angel Candles, Room Sprays, and Diffusers to create that all-important atmosphere!

From subtle White Linen, Neroli or Lime and Lemongrass, to seductive Ylang-Ylang or Jasmine, fresh Green Angel scents will set the scene for love and relaxation. Green Angel is a luxury skincare brand containing hand-harvested Irish seaweed and pure essential oils, handmade in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The Nuasan Gym Addict Giftset (RRP €119.95)

For the gym-addicted Valentine! Containing Nuasan Active CBD Muscle Gel, a natural blend of CBD, hemp oil and pure plant extracts, to give warming and focused relief to sore, aching muscles; Nuasan Active Body Wash, Nuasan Active Body Moisturiser as well the hugely popular Nuasan Body Wipes, which are plant-based and 100% and the Nuasan fitness bands and a luxury black, microfibre sports towel, complete with a secret pocket, perfect for storing valuables, like a phone or keys, while working out. The perfect luxury gift for your on-the-go Valentine!

Mother Reusables thermal bottles and coffee cups (RRP €35.00)

Choose Mother Reusables this Valentine’s Day with thermal bottles or a reusable thermal coffee cup, available at Avoca stores, Reuzi stores and other stockists as well as on online. With bright red and dusty pink thermal bottles to suit the mood, or reusable thermal coffee cups in striking palettes, there is no better time to show your love for planet Earth by investing in a chic and sustainable self-gift this Valentine’s Day or indeed share the love and pass it on!

Gift Green this Valentine’s Day with Ballyseedy Plants

This Valentine’s Day, why not gift green with a sustainably sourced green luscious plant from Ballyseedy Plants. With more research surfacing around the health benefits of plants, not only do they sit beautifully but according to NASA’s clean air study, plants with large, broad leaves can effectively remove certain toxins from the air. Indoor plants can also take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen that will help to remove some harmful substances from the air you’re breathing. Choose from the beautiful Nephrolepis – Green Lady Boston Fern , Jasminum Polyanthum, Howea Forsteriana Kentia Palm and more this Valentines!

Sinead Keary 'Becky Silk Cami' (RRP €129.00)

The Becky Silk Cami by Sinead Keary Label is the ultimate date night top. A built in Bra loop and fastener to the base of the strap enabling you to attach your own bra to the straps of the cami with a discreet popper to keep it neatly in place. Weighty, luxurious silk with satin finish, beautifully lined, the durable fabric ensures an extra flattering fit, designed to hang elegantly on your curves!

Magee 1866 Josie Donegal tweed coat in red herringbone (RRP €550.00)

Donegal-founded Magee 1866 has been making clothing for men and women for four generations, as well as launching many lifestyle products such as throws, candles and cushions. Their tweed mill at Donegal is at the heart of the brand, with their clothes designed in Ireland and made with the highest quality fabrics. Anyone receiving a gift from Magee this Valentine’s Day won’t be disappointed. Enjoy a cosy coat in cheerful colour like the Josie Coat and spoil yourself with the luxurious tweed in festive burnt red, the perfect colour to celebrate Valentines!

Boux Avenue's Free Valentine’s Knicker Offer

Boux Avenue the UK's leading lingerie specialists have brought back their free knicker offer just in time for the Valentine's rush! The perfect Valentine's gift to get ready for the most romantic day of the year, whatever lingerie you choose to show off for your Valentines this year, get a free pair of underwear to go along with it!

Monica Tolan ‘The Skin Experts’ Gift Voucher

This voucher can be used for shopping for your Valentine’s favourite skincare products and tools across the Monica Tolan range! Master the technique of Cryotherapy at home with the help of the amazing Cryo Therapy Globes, reducing inflammation, boosting circulation and lifting and tightening skin. You can also allow yourself to indulge in ultimate luxury by using this voucher to purchase one of the timeless self-care essentials, the Belted Jersey Robe. Also available across the online store are a number of superior grade products handpicked by Multi-Award-Winning Skincare Guru Corinna Tolan, that can help you along on your skin journey from home!

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid (RRP €67.00)

Introducing a more captivating and carnal facet of the classic Flowerbomb perfume, created in chorus by Viktor&Rolf and three esteemed perfumers, Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid pairs an Orchid and a vanilla accord. With a voluptuous, rich Ruby Orchid Flower and an intensely sensual and surprisingly opulent Red Vanilla Bean scent, the Ruby Flower Orchid is the femme fatale of orchids, with its intensely dark red flowers!

Freddy Black Faux Leather High Rise (RRP €139.00)

The perfect date night trousers, the specially designed seams define the bottom while creating a supportive lift, enhancing your already stunning figure for a romantic dinner out together! High quality fabric with the perfect amount of stretch combined with strategically placed panels provide a smoothing and shaping to the hips and thighs – a gorgeous Valentine’s treat!

Cayo 100% Alpaca Wool Luxury Jumpers (RRP €240.00)

Limerick woman Orla Daly launched luxury alpaca wool sweater brand “Cayo” in 2021 to much acclaim. These premium sweaters, available in five colours are 100% alpaca wool, a more sustainable alternative to other luxury yarns such as mohair, angora and cashmere as it is more sustainable to rare alpacas and manufacture their yarn. These soft and luxurious jumpers are created with the finest quality 100% premium Alpaca wool which comes from Peru.

Giorgio Armani My Way Floral (RRP €69.00)

My Way Floral’s uplifting top notes open with green mandarin essence, fresh, green, and natural, lending this perfume its captivating brightness. Amplifying these notes is orange blossom, whose scent evokes richness, complexity, and energy. Together, these notes create a bright luminosity, inviting those who wear the fragrance to open their horizons to new encounters and experiences! A new vision of femininity, that is both profound and free-spirited, My Way’s captivating and contemporary mood is the perfect romantic and intimate Valentine’s gift!

The Head Plan Agenda (RRP €60.00)

Give the special person in your life The Head Plan Agenda this Valentine's Day to nourish their mental health. This is their all-in-one organisation and productivity companion, empowering them to get the most from each and every day, whether it’s achieving goals or blitzing through a busy day of tasks and to-dos. The Head Plan Agenda makes your productivity consistent and inevitable – give them the gift of peace this Valentine’s.

Note Cosmetique note Love at First Sight Eyeshadow Pallet (RRP €18.95)

Want to get glam this Valentine’s Day? This year it’s all about showing some love to those you care about most. Whether they opt for a Valentine's Day inspired smokey eye, a monochromatic pink, bold red lips, or a more natural glow, it’s all about making them feel good with this ‘Love at First Sight’ palette! The eyeshadow palette is a beautiful mix of matte, satin, and metal shades in one handy romantic palette. A collection of long-lasting shades that have amazing colour pigment, are so easy to wear and easy to blend!

Sarah Keary x Vogue 7-piece brush set (RRP €89.00)

This is the ultimate glam toolkit for perfecting a makeup look whether you are a pro or a novice. Every brush has a beautiful matte finish in a gorgeous pink ombre pantone to make you feel fabulous every day! The set comes complete with a beautifully presented velvet case which not only stores your brushes neatly to keep them clean but is the perfect size for storing all your favourite makeup products, so you are always ready to glam on the go! Valentine’s Day is for a glam romantic look, so level up her makeup arsenal this year!

Choice Boutique’s Cecil Striped Pullover (RRP €60.00)

The style queen needs a wardrobe update with this stunning pullover, perfect for a Valentine’s day out together! Cosy, high quality and utterly gorgeous, we’re putting this on our wishlist this year!

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Illicit Green (RRP €65.00)

Edgy. Experimental. And so, so desirable it should be illicit! With the 2014 Black Opium Eau de Parfum, YSL Beauty remastered the notion of olfactory addiction, shooting the first ever floral coffee accord into a feminine YSL fragrance. Today, YSL Beauty shakes up its olfactory icon with Black Opium Eau de Parfum illicit green, the juice gets higher than ever, turning a scandalous shade of neon green. Channeling the vibrant creativity of contemporary mixology, Black Opium’s signature floral coffee accord is infused with a fresh, bold mix of sparkling green mandarin, crisp fig leaf & creamy fig flesh accords!

Lovability® Launches ThreePlay™ Massage Candle (RRP $72.00)

A new 3-in-1 massage candle rounds out the sexual wellness company’s “Bringing Sexy Bath Kit” featuring products for the sexiest night in the tub! Lovability, a women-owned sexual health and wellness company delivers body-safe, eco-friendly and revolutionary products. And the new interactive 3-in-1 massage candle is a downright sexy mood-setting candle, perfect for a sensual massage oil and luxurious moisturizer designed to turn everyone on!

Dunnes Stores Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic Velvet Hot Water Bottle (RRP €10.00)

Featuring a wonderfully soft velvet cover, this hot water bottle from Carolyn Donnelly is perfect for keeping you and your loved ones warm and snug! A great gift for that person who’s always cold, it’s a cute and caring gesture, brought to you in this stunning design by Irish designer Carolyn Donnelly, exclusively for Dunnes Stores.