Drooling: The ice-cream of dreams is here in the form of Kinder Bueno

We can hardly contain our excitement.

What's better than a Kinder Bueno?

You guessed it, a Kinder Bueno ICE-CREAM.

Well, it has landed in Ireland and can be bought in shops around the country.

The Kinder Bueno ice creams have arrived in Ireland! Have you tried them yet? pic.twitter.com/Dds1HAF703 — FM104 (@FM104) March 8, 2019

Kinder is launching five different types of ice cream – you can have Kinder Joy ice cream, Kinder ice cream stick, kinder ice cream sandwich, Kinder Bueno ice cream cone, and Kinder Bueno ice cream bar.

We're legit drooling at the mouth here.

BUT THERE'S MORE – you can enjoy the iconic egg-shaped Kinder Joy but in ice cream form with milk and chocolate ice cream in a scooping cup – as well as an exciting surprise.

Then you can have the Kinder ice cream stick, which combines milk ice cream with fresh whole milk, covered with milk chocolate, either individually or in a 10-piece multipack.

De-lish.

STOP EVERYTHING. THERE’S A KINDER BUENO ICE-CREAM. pic.twitter.com/LaouZe4NVO — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) March 4, 2019

If you're not feeling the stick, it also comes as an ice cream sandwich in individual as well as six piece packs for the whole fam.

The Kinder Bueno hazelnut bar is also available as a cone with milk chocolate sauce, a crunchy cone, topped with hazelnut cream made of Ferrero hazelnuts and choc bits.

I mean, come ON.

We're planning on gorging on these gorge ice-cream snacks until they make us feel sick, wbu?