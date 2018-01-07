Drivers advised to exercise extreme caution ahead of -5C cold snap

Ireland is set to experience temperatures as low as minus five degrees tonight, as the cold snap continues, bringing severe frost and icy patches with it.

AA Roadwatch has asked drivers to be extremely careful when travelling on the roads this weekend.

They have been advised to allow extra time when travelling.

It's a cold start to the morning, with frosty and icy conditions in parts of the Midlands and West. Slow down and use primary routes where possible as these are more likely to have been gritted. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 7, 2018

Barry Aldoworth warned drivers, “Watch in particular for areas of roads where they might be covered by trees, because they will take longer for ice to defrost, meaning that the roads could stay slippier for longer."

He added, “Sunday is traditionally a quieter day on the roads, but if you are one of those making a journey to the family, or if you have been down the country for the weekend and you are coming home, just allow yourself some extra journey time.”

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning nationwide. They shared that Ireland is set to experience very cold temperatures, with the lowest ranging from zero to minus five degrees.

It is set to turn very cold with severe air and ground frost returning. They have also warned the public to be aware of icy patches on damp, untreated surfaces.

Stay safe out there!