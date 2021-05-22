Dr. Laura Lenihan gives her top tips for suncare this Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Did you know that May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month?

This Skin Cancer Awareness Month, it’s time to take your health into your own hands. According to the Irish Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland. With nine out of every ten cases caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds, it is one of the most preventable forms of cancer if correct daily protection is used.

Dr Laura Lenihan is a is a GP and Clinical Director of the Dr. Laura Clinic in Galway. Laura believes in optimal skin health for women at all stages of their lives, using a tailored combination of the right skincare, facial treatments, and injectables.

Her unique treatment approach is not just about making people look younger, but helping them look and feel their best and the healthiest they can for their age and skin type.

Dr Laura’s diverse background lends itself to her interests in health education, Instagram and aesthetics. She has previously received a honours Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the National University of Ireland, Galway and also a honours Masters of Fashion Science from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Dr Laura Lenihan is Avène’s suncare ambassador and has some top tips for sun safety this summer;

1. If it’s bright, you need to be wearing sun protection. Even if you don’t go outside during the day, UV rays penetrate cloud & glass so you need it all day long.

2. Use a make-up brush to apply sun protection. This works especially well on young children who don’t like getting cream applied to the face.

3. Don’t forget the neck and hands as these dead giveaways for premature ageing.

4. Use 2mg per cm2 for optimum protection. This equates to two finger lengths for the face alone.

5. Your foundation or makeup SPF protection is not enough (check out point 4) as most of us don’t use enough to get the right amount of coverage.

6. Apply your sun protection as the final layer of skincare – think of it as the icing on the cake.

French skincare brand Avène is renowned for its high-performing skincare, and its sun care range is no different. Sun protection is the most important step in daily skin safety and Avène has a wide range of sun care with benefits, to complement all skin types.

Avène’s extensive, award-winning sun care portfolio includes high protection mineral fluids, a sports sun cream, a city shield BB-style high protection face cream, body sprays and a children’s sun cream. The brand also has sun protection that caters to people with blemish prone or oily skin or people looking to tackle signs of ageing with their daily sun protection. However, the most exciting launch from the brand to date was the release of Intense Protect last month, which saw the release of a brand-new sun filter – TriAsorBä.

Inspired by the natural photoprotective powers of melanin, TriAsorBä is the first Pierre Fabre organic sun filter on the market with the unique ability to absorb and reflect UVB rays, short UVA rays, long UVA rays, and also high-energy visible blue light.

Intense Protect 50+ is suitable for everyone including babies from 6 months of age, children, pregnant women and very light phototypes. Due to the very high protection and tolerance properties this new hero hybrid sun cream can be used on damaged skin, tattooed skin, scarred skin and even on post procedure skin. Thanks to these outstanding properties, Intense Protect 50+ covers the most intense protection requirements and the most extreme conditions and is suitable for the most sun-sensitive skin.

Intense Protect SPF 50+ offers an ultra-light texture and an invisible finish for the darkest skin tones;

Ultra-fluid – The formula penetrates the skin in 3 seconds

8 hour hydration and anti-dryness properties

Ultra-sweat and water resistant – 2 hours in water

Nude shade – Transparent finish, on all skin types

It’s also ocean-friendly: formulated with sun filters which have no impact on corals, phytoplankton & zooplankton, meaning you’re doing your bit for your skin and the planet.

Avène Intense Protect 50+150 ml is available from pharmacies nationwide and online at www.boots.ie for €22.5.

Avène is an exclusive partner of the European Skin Cancer Foundation to raise awareness and inform consumers of the harmful effects of the sun.