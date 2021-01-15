Dr. Desmond’s plant-based cookbook is here to change your life

Thinking of switching to a more plant-based diet, or want some new recipes ideas for you Veganuary meal plan?

This new cookbook, written by gastroenterologist, Dr Alan Desmond could be the cookbook to convert and inspire you!

‘The Plant-Based Diet Revolution: 28 days to a happier gut and a healthier you’ addresses what Dr Desmond calls the question of the 21st century; ‘What should I eat?’. Published by Yellow Kite, this book cuts through the diet confusion to explain how we can all unlock the power of a healthy gut and optimise our overall well-being by simply putting more plants on our plate.

As rates of chronic disease continue to rise, Dr Desmond’s book couldn’t be more timely. Chocked full of recipes, shocking statistics and studies, if this thoughtfully and immaculately curated book doesn’t convince you to start your plant-based journey, nothing will. Alongside clear explanations of the science and 80 beautifully illustrated and completely plant-based recipes, you’ll find ‘the 28-day revolution’, the essential step-by-step guide to discovering the true power of a plant-based diet for yourself.

‘This instant classic that gently guides you through the delicious transition to a health-promoting, plant-based diet,’ claimed Dr Michael Klaper, gifted clinician, internationally recognised teacher, and sought-after speaker on diet and health.

Plus, an endorsement from our faves, ‘The Happy Pear’ duo, Steven and David Flynn mean we’ll be rushing to get our hands on it!

‘Dr Alan Desmond has taught us and our community so much about how the food we eat affects our health and happiness. This book is fantastic! Not only does it explain the science behind why you should eat your veggies, it also explains how to do it. We love the recipes and secretly wish we’d written them ourselves!’

The qualified gastroenterologist consultant issues a challenge and a warning; our diets cannot continue as they have been if we want to get the most out of our lives.

‘Whether we are aiming to prevent or treat heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, digestive cancers or any of the diseases that have become so common in the 21st century, a plant based diet has something to offer.’

This is not scare mongering. It is science. All of Dr. Desmond’s recommendations are backed up and explained by scientific research and studies, which explain why he picks out certain foods and dietary recommendations and warns against others.

‘Within this book you will find the knowledge and the practical skills that you need to bring the same evidence-based approach into your kitchen and onto your plate. You’ll learn about the true power of the food on your plate, my ten prescriptions for better health and the incredible role that our gut microbes in helping us to improve every aspect of our health and wellbeing.’

Full of gorgeous recipes like fibre-packed wholegrain banana pancakes with strawberries, soya yogurt and a drizzle of maple syrup, squash & olive tagine with freekeh and plant-powered stew with braised chickpeas & couscous, we can’t wait to pick up our copy for some inspo! Check out here or here to get your copy now!

Join The Plant-Based Diet Revolution today and unleash the true power of the food on your plate!