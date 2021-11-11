Downton Abbey share exciting first look at upcoming second film

If you’ve been on the edge of your seat, eager to see even a glimpse of the new, upcoming Downton Abbey film, then we’ve got you covered!

A brief, yet jam-packed, teaser trailer has finally been released, delighting Downton Abbey fans everywhere.

In this exciting 15 second clip we get our first real glimpse at the second Downton Abbey film, which is due to premiere on March 18, 2022, after it was disappointingly pushed back earlier this year.

The first full-length trailer is due to be released this coming weekend during the previews of Jamie Dornan’s and Caitríona Balfe’s film, Belfast.

That’s not all though — Downton Abbey have also shared the very first look images of the film, showcasing the lavish glamour, romantic storylines and wholesome charm which the beloved period drama does so well.

“A new era begins, and there’s no place we’d rather be. #DowntonAbbey: A New Era is in theaters this March,” the Twitter caption read. While plot details about this sequel are being kept secret for now, by the looks of it we’re in for a real treat!

A new era begins, and there’s no place we’d rather be. #DowntonAbbey: A New Era is in theaters this March. pic.twitter.com/ygd154sDQQ — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) November 10, 2021

However, loyal fans can be rest assured that all of our favourite Downton characters will be back again, as it was previously confirmed. Joining them though, we have quite a few cast additions including the likes of Hugh Dancy (Ella Enchanted), Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Nathalie Baye (The Assistant).

Also joining the new Downton cast is Dominic West, who is currently playing the latest version of Prince Charles in season five of Netflix’s The Crown.