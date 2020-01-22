It’s happening! Downton Abbey sequel is on the way, creator says

Downton Abbey fans, we have some wonderful news. The creators of everyone’s favourite period drama have revealed that a second movie is in the works.

The success of the first Downton Abbey movie was phenomenal so it’s no surprise to hear that a sequel is on the way.

Deadline revealed that Julian Fellowes, the show’s creator, confirmed the sequel during a press tour for drama series Belgravia.

The movie is currently in pre-production and there are plans to begin filming later in the year.

Fellowes revealed he plans to start working on the Downton Abbey sequel but not until he ties up his other projects, including the scripts for HBO drama The Gilded Age.

He joked: “Give us a break, gov. Not until I’ve finished the scripts for The Gilded Age.”

Rumours about a sequel started to circulate late last year. Producer Gareth Neame previously spoke about the sequel and even admitted that they had an idea for a second film before the original was even released.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “We started vaguely thinking about it [a sequel] before the release of the movie. But we were kind of holding our breath.”

Gareth explained that the stellar reaction to the Downton Abbey movie blew them away, “The reaction to the film, the press tour in the U.S. and the buildup to release were so strong that we'd been thinking about it.

One challenge the team face is getting the cast together again, which proved to be a great challenge for them the first time round.

Gareth commented: “The challenge will be, is everyone available at the same time? Can we make deals with them? That will be the challenge.”

We’ll just have to wait and see!