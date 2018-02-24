OK don’t panic, but scientists have proven that UNICORNS were REAL

LADIES! This is not a drill… unicorns were real life creatures long ago, but they were totally gross.

The lovely folks from the American Journal of Applied Science made the discovery that around 29,000 years ago, "unicorn-like" creatures walked the earth.

CAN YOU COPE?

The only issue is that these creatures were NOT exactly majestic white horses that fart glitter.

The "elasmotherium sibiricum" was a creature that roamed around Kazakhstan thousands of years ago, and it's basically a big furry rhino TBH.

These so-called unicorns were approximately six feet tall and 15 feet long… making them even more terrifying.

Not exactly the kind of animal that you put on a jumper or cute slippers is it?

So basically, unicorns were real… but absolute monstrosities.