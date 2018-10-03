‘Don’t be intimidated by men’: This tennis pro has the best view on life

Heather Watson is no ordinary human, she is a complete boss – on and off the court.

The tennis superstar is currently number three in Britain. She was also the first female to win the Mixed Doubles title in almost 30 years.

Life on the road, away from loved ones has been tough for the 26-year-old but she’s drawn on that newly found resistance to fuel her future.

“It’s a tough sport when you’re traveling so much, week in week out, especially when you’re at the age when you want to be at home with your friends and doing all the stuff that they’re doing like going to parties.

“But it’s one of the sacrifices you have to make and, you know, I don’t regret any of it. I’m really proud of myself and where I am today.”

She credits her endurance to “hard work”, “time”, “dedication”, and most importantly the “people [she] surrounds herself with.”

“All my friends have always been supportive from the get-go, and they totally understand everything that I do. I think that’s why they are my friends because they are so understanding and can relate to and support me in life and in my career. I’m very lucky I’ve got a lot of good friends.”

A good support system is one of the most important factors to surviving a hard day, so it is definitely something you should have set up in your life.

However, just because you have people to lean on does not mean you should let them dictate all your choices.

This is why Heather not only dedicated her life to pursuing her passion, but she has devoted her time to proving strength is a key element in modern femininity.

Joining the Always Platinum campaign, her aim has been to redefine femininity for women and show how much it has evolved away from male pressures over the years.

“I think femininity today is being strong, ambitious and independent. Always Platinum research shows that 50 years ago, woman wanted to be soft-spoken, delicate and sweet.

“Today woman don’t want to be called sweet because they wanna be that strong, independent character. She can hold her own, she has that strong side, but also has that soft side and can be caring and kind.”

But where does this feminine power come from? How can we be so confident in ourselves in a world that idolizes perfection on every screen and magazine cover?

By rewiring our minds to choose a healthy source of self-confidence, not based on outward appearance, Heather explained.

“Self-confidence comes from being strong and independent, being the modern day woman fighting for equality.”

Independence, the talented athlete said, is key to having faith in one’s self. There is something new and empowering that is gained from being self-sufficient.

It gives you that boost to keep your head up high and find solace in the fact that you don’t need no man to get you to where you want to be in life.

Heather wishes women to gain this dynamic outlook by being fearless in their endeavours and conversations. There is nothing female-related that should be shoved under the rug. It’s 2018, ffs!

“Particularly when it comes to taboo subjects like periods, which I personally have no problem talking about,” she explained. “I’m glad I can do that and hopefully other women become more open and feel that it’s fine to talk about it.

“It’s such a normal natural thing to happen that all of us go through, but it’s just not talked about as much, and therefore, becomes taboo just because it’s maybe not the nicest thing or the prettiest thing to talk about.”

Bleeding, acne, mood swings, cramps, and hormonal changes are all things most of us have to deal with during our time of the month, and talking about them should be as normal as the weather.

I mean, why can men scratch their balls in public but if a girl’s bra strap is showing it’s considered tacky?

This starts with us as females. We need to begin these conversations, even if it makes men around us uncomfortable. You might even be surprised with how normal some of them may find it.

It is important to bring this confidence and openness into the dating world as well.

“I never go for the easy option. If it comes to dating, you just know. You know who you want to be with and you know who you don’t.

“Enjoy yourself. Don’t keep your walls up, you can be a strong independent woman but you can also be soft as well and let those walls down. Don’t be intimidated by men.”

Find “someone that compliments you and makes you a better person,” Heather said.

The tennis pro is already so wise at her young age and we love the difference she is making for women everywhere. Keep inspiring, girl!