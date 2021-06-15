Domino’s reveal the most popular pizza toppings in Ireland

We’ve indulged in our fair share of takeaways recently, but who hasn’t? It’s the end of a long week full of screaming children, bad wifi and endless zoom calls — all we want to do is pick up the phone and order a pizza, put our feet up and dig in!

So, after a year in lockdown it should go without saying that by now we consider ourselves pizza connoisseurs (tbh we’re pretty sure we know the Domino's menu off by heart).

Everyone has their go-to toppings of choice, but how popular is your preference? Domino's, the nation’s best loved pizza company, has revealed Ireland’s favourite pizza toppings, and it’s clear they’re a mighty meaty lot – with pepperoni, ham, and roast chicken topping the polls!

Sweetcorn hits the sweet spot as pizza lovers’ favourite vegetable topping, closely followed by onions, crunchy peppers, mushrooms, and in tenth place we have spicy jalapeños.

Domino’s Top 10 Toppings in Ireland are:

Pepperoni Ham Roast Chicken Sweetcorn Onions Bacon Green and Red Peppers Mushrooms Tandoori Chicken Jalapeños

No longer confined to the traditional Sunday roast, chicken appears twice in the top 10 pizza toppings. Succulent roast chicken nabs third place, and fan-favourite, spicy Tandoori Chicken, comes in at a respectable number nine – the ultimate choice for those wavering between a pizza or Indian takeaway.

Domino’s Toppings Techie, Melanie Howe, comments: “There are around 34 million possible pizza topping combinations, yet some people still choose to opt for their old favourite. Domino’s devotees’ most-loved pizza is, unsurprisingly, our legendary Pepperoni Passion, followed closely by our tasty Vegi Supreme. However, one debate that continues to divide pizza lovers across the country is ‘to pineapple, or not to pineapple?’”.

To get your hands on all these deliciously fresh and tasty ingredients at a great price, Domino’s is now offering The Tasty Mix, feeding four for just €6 each. The Tasty Mix deal is available nationwide and includes one Large pizza, a chicken combo and one sumptuous side all for €24.