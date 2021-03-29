Domino’s launches in car collection across Ireland

Domino’s, Ireland’s best loved pizza company, has made it even easier to snap up special collection-only deals, with the launch of their latest innovation – In Car Collection. The pizza giant has fast-tracked the launch across 19 Irish Domino’s, installing new technology following governmental restrictions on the collection of food orders in store.

In Car Collection offers a new hassle-free and extra safe way to collect piping-hot orders, without having to leave the comfort of your own car.

In Car Collection has already been trialed in a handful of cities across England and Wales in late 2020 and after some great customer feedback, the technology will now be available instore including: Athlone, Ballyclare, Bray, Larne, Naas, Carrickfergus, Clonmel and Letterkenny.*

Domino’s new, quick and easy way to collect pizza uses location-sharing to track a customer’s journey from sofa to store. Customers who order from these stores now have a new way to take advantage of brilliant collection-only deals by waiting in their car for a pizza drop-off from one of the friendly store team.

How does it work?

Choose your favourite pizza, sides, desserts and drinks for order and select the In-Car Collection option online or via the app

The store will send you a text message 10 minutes before your order is ready for collection

Share your current location with the store by clicking a link in the text

Our pizza chefs get busy making and baking your order. They’ll also track your journey to our store so we’ll know you’re outside and have arrived

You arrive at the store

We’ll bring your order straight to your car, contact free

Finally, try and contain your hunger and resist the urge of tucking into your pizza on the way home!

Clive West, Domino’s Group Digital Director said: “We’re doing everything we can to keep our customers and colleagues safe, because we know our pizza continues to bring a slice of happiness during these uncertain times. We know speed and safety are key and In Car Collection offers another collection method for customers who do not want to collect from the store door.

“Feedback from stores already offering the service has been fantastic so I’m sure our latest innovation will be a hit with Irish customers too. If it is, we’ll be looking to roll this out to other stores in Ireland where parking allows. Simply order online or via the app and let us brave the weather to deliver you piping hot pizza to your car.”

*The full Ireland store list offering In car collection: