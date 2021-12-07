Domino’s is serving up a slice of stylish festive fun with their new Christmas jumper!

Christmas is all about coming together with your closest family and friends, breaking dough, and making memories. This season, Domino’s is serving up a special slice of stylish festive fun, by delivering the exclusive Domino’s Christmas jumper, to make sure it really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Domino’s has all the nation wants for Christmas with the chance to win Christmas jumpers and goodies for all the family. Simply order your favourite festive Domino’s online between 9th and 16th December to be in with a chance to win. There are 10 tasty prize bundles up for grabs – each winner will receive three exclusive Domino’s Christmas jumpers, a Domin-oh-hoo-hoo tote bag and a €100 Domino’s voucher to share with your nearest and dearest safely at home, so you’d better be good, for goodness sake!

Domino’s makes it (ch)easy to enjoy feelgood festive gatherings with family and friends in the comfort of your own home, with delicious seasonal additions to the menu. Rising stars include: The Festive One, Domino’s first ever Christmas themed pizza featuring succulent, perfectly cooked turkey breast marinated in aromatic sage and onion, traditional sausage and crispy bacon, and a new exclusive cookie that combines your favourite post-dinner treat with iconic Domino’s cookie dough, Cookies with After Eight®. The addition of the group ordering function on the app means that everyone can input their special requests directly to the same order, so there’s something piping hot and delicious for Vegan Vera, Mighty Meaty Uncle Marty and Gluten Free Aunty Gráinne.

Domino’s will also be unveiling a one day offer on the 20th December. For one day only, pizza lovers can avail of 30% off when they spend €30 online so everyone can tuck in together after a long day shopping, wrapping or prepping for the big day.

Merriment Maker at Domino’s, Melanie Howe said: “We’re going all out for the festive season at Domino’s this year. We have a new Christmas menu with The Festive One and Cookies with After Eight® and we even have our first ever Christmas TV ad featuring a brilliant yodelling choir! What better way to celebrate these reunions than decking the family out with matching Christmas jumpers and having pizza delivered to your door?”

Feed your family all season long with The Mega Deal – one large pizza, two sumptuous sides and cookies all for only €24, or bag a bargain on 20th December and save 30% off when you spend €30 online.