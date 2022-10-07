Domino’s employee saves little girl’s birthday after friends didn’t show up

A Domino’s worker is being praised online for his sweet act of kindness after he found out a little girl’s birthday party didn’t go to plan as her friends didn’t show up.

Domino’s Australia shared the story to their Facebook page explaining that when the shift supervisor discovered that a mum was cancelling her large order due to party goers not arriving for her daughter's birthday, he took it upon himself to treat the girl with a custom dessert pizza.

They wrote, “Last week, Domino’s Coolum received a call from a local Mum hoping to cancel the large order she had placed as a number of her daughter’s peers hadn’t turned up to her birthday party”.

“When she arrived at the store to collect the one pizza, shift supervisor Miles surprised her with a custom chocolate dessert pizza topped with churros & brownies!”.

The pizza company added, “Thank you Miles for going the extra ‘mile’ to help turn this customer’s day around”.

Many Facebook users commended Miles under the post, which now has over 114K ‘likes’ and 2.3K comments, for his thoughtful act of kindness, including the mum of the daughter in question.

She penned, “Skylah had a lovely birthday with two very special friends. The visit from Miles at our door was overly special and the biggest surprise. The love from our community has been the most memorable for our family. So much love”.

“We are so appreciative and grateful to live this beautiful life. Sending love and happiness to everyone”.

Other Facebook users praised Miles and sympathised with the mum and her child. “Well done, Miles. You sound like a great human! Hugs to the Mum and her daughter. These people aren’t your people. You will find your people and there will be happier times ahead. Miles has shown you that there are good people still out there”.

Another added, “In absolute tears my heart in two when I hear of a child that will have been so excited to have had a party with their friends only to have them not turn up”.

We hope the little girl enjoyed her delicious pizza dessert, and we extend our compliments to Miles for his selfless act.