Doireann Garrihy’s H&M co-ord will keep you looking stylish all summer

While the warm weather may have retired this week (hopefully temporarily) the high street is definitely gearing up for summer styling.

Doireann Garrihy always gets it right in the style stakes, and one of her most recent OOTD snaps on Instagram is no exception.

Aperol Spritz in hand (don't mind if we do), Doireann's cream crêpe two-piece was instantly added to our mental wishlists.

The gorge little co-ord is from the Anne Glover X H&M collection, and has just arrived in stores nationwide.

While many of the sizes are sold out online, we had a look around town yesterday and saw plenty still in stock.

While Doireann opted for a classic look, pairing her co-ord with metallic runners and a navy top, we can think of quite a few ways to get your cost-per-wear out of the ensemble, whether you wear it together or separately.

Shorts €22.99, and Blazer €39.99

For a night-out look, we would team the co-ord with a lime green bandeau top, delicate gold jewellery, nude barely-there heels and lashings of tan.

To keep things summery at work, we would throw the blazer over a plain white T-shirt and blue jeans, or wear the entire co-ord with a white t-shirt and white flatform runners.

For your holidays, the shorts would look divine with a black matador hat, black crop top and sandals.

Happy shopping.