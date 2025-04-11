Doireann Garrihy expecting first child with husband Mark Mehigan

Doireann Garrihy is about to become a mum!

The Dancing With The Stars Ireland presenter has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, comedian Mark Mehigan.

The couple’s baby joy comes almost five months after they tied the knot.

Doireann and Mark took to social media earlier today (April 11) to share the wonderful news of their baby joy.

On their Instagram accounts, the parents-to-be uploaded a joint post, which showcases them cradling Doireann’s growing bump, as the TV star holds up a sonogram to the camera.

“We are beside ourselves with joy. Here’s to the greatest chapter yet,” Doireann and Mark wrote in their caption.

Following their exciting news, many of Doireann and Mark’s fellow Irish celebrities have since been taking to their comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congratulations to you both,” penned The Saturdays singer Una Healy.

“Congrats guys! X,” replied former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

“This is absolutely beautiful. Congratulations, you guys. Now, if you need any tips on kids' fashion, you know who to call,” added Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian.

Doireann and Mark initially met through Mark’s cousin, who worked at RTÉ 2FM with Doireann as a producer. The couple then went on to confirm in December 2022 that they were in a relationship.

On November 30, 2023, Doireann and Mark delighted their fanbase when they announced their engagement. At the time, the newlyweds-to-be posted an adorable selfie of themselves out for a walk. In the snap, Doireann’s engagement ring could be seen sparkling on her left hand.

“The love of my life,” Doireann gushed alongside the image.



12 months later, on November 29 of last year, the happy couple exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony, at the K Club in County Kildare.

Alongside three images from their official wedding photos, Doireann exclaimed: “Just married, night of our lives, I’ll remember this moment forever."