Do you agree? Apparently THIS the biggest relationship deal breaker

We all have annoying habits, whether you're a nail biter or a knuckle cracker.

And when we enter relationships, for the most part, our annoying habits just become part of who we are.

Likewise, we tend to just get used to our S/Os annoying habits!

However, there are some things that we just just CANNOT move past.

According to a relationship compatibility survey carried out by YouGov, seven out of ten people admitted they would be uncomfortable dating someone who cared less than they did about being “clean and tidy.”

So basically, poor hygiene is unacceptable.

That being said, apparently only 21 per cent would consider this a dump-worthy issue, which I honestly find offensive.

Along with disparities in attitude, a lack of intelligent conversation was found to be an issue, with 53 per cent listing this as a turn off.

Well, obviously!

But it turns out even the nerdiest among us cannot avoid the scrutiny: 20 percent of the surveyed adults said they would be bothered by their partner having higher IQ than them.

We're not sure what to think