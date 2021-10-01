DMK turns one of their treatments PINK in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicking off today, we’re so delighted to see so many brands and companies taking steps to support and raise awareness of breast cancer. An important issue that can affect half the population, it’s something we should all be keeping an eye out for and initiatives like DMK’s clinics’ keep us all aware and alert while also raising funds for research and treatment.

DMK Ireland are supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by encouraging our DMK certified clinics in Ireland to turn their word famous Enzyme Therapy treatment PINK for October and to offer a PINKzyme treatment to raise awareness!

The fantastic initiative is a result of DMK Ireland coming on board as a 2021 Pink Patron for the Marie Keating Foundation. They will be donating 10% from sales from their DMK clinics who take part in their specially designed PINKzyme treatment this October. Customers will also be given the opportunity to Tap and Donate towards the Foundation’s breast cancer services in some of their DMK certified clinics nationwide.

They are also encouraging our clinics to donate a percentage of the sales from this treatment to a breast cancer charity or their hospice of their choice.

DMK is the only company in the world that use ‘transfer message enzymes’. Enzymes are living substances within the body that regulate health and work with minerals within the body to form natural antioxidants and fight free radicals which attack our skin. The enzyme therapy encourages collagen and elastin formation in your skin, vital to keeping your skin plump and line-free!

Each DMK Enzyme treatment is formulated with proteins which can penetrate the skin, tightening and contracting the fragile underlying muscles.

All three masques in the treatment have the ability to promote a true plasmatic effect in the skin, offering true oxygen therapy from within the blood stream rather than merely applying to the skin’s surface. DMK Enzyme Therapy works with the skin rather than merely acting on the surface. DMK Enzyme Treatments also induce this plasmatic effect by dilating the peripheral capillaries, boosting lymphatic drainage and bring fresh oxygenated blood to the area.

