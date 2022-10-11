DIY hair masks to rejuvenate your hair & get it looking its best

Our hair is so important to us but we often neglect it when it comes to self-care days. We have the skincare part of our routine down, but our hair is forgotten about most of the time, apart from simply washing and conditioning it. But, now that the seasons have changed and we’re spending more time at home during these dark evenings, it’s the perfect time to practice self-care for our hair!

With everybody watching what they’re spending at the moment, there is no need to splash out on super expensive hair masks, when you can make them at home at just a fraction of the cost and with a lot of ingredients that you probably have at home already.

If you’re ready for hydrated, shiny hair, check out our list of DIY hair masks below:

Coconut Oil

A very hydrating and moisturising ingredient that you can buy very cheaply in most supermarkets or health food shops. Simply rub the coconut oil together in your hands to soften it or microwave it until it melts and apply to the lengths of your hair. Leave it in for 30 minutes and rinse out, or allow it to work its magic overnight for an extra moisturising treatment.

Avocado and Honey

If your hair is damaged from heat and colouring, this mask will work wonders to bring your hair back to life. Mix half an avocado and 1 tbsp of honey together and apply all over your head. This mixture works on moisturising the lengths of your hair as well as bringing life back into your scalp. Leave to penetrate the hair fibres for 20-30 minutes, before washing it out with shampoo.

Apple Cider Vinegar and Coconut Oil

This mask will help to add shine back in your hair as well as giving it a deep cleanse. The apple cider vinegar adds shine and cleanses, while the coconut oil adds moisture that can be lost if the vinegar is left on for too long. Apply equal parts of apple cider vinegar and coconut oil all over your hair and wash out with shampoo after 20 minutes.

Oatmilk

If you want to add volume to your hair, try out oatmilk. It is packed with proteins, as well as nourishing oats. Apply the oatmilk all over your hair and allow it to sit for 30-60 minutes, before shampooing it out.

Banana and Olive Oil

Great for moisturising your hair, this mask will allow you to day ‘buh-bye’ to dry lifeless hair and ‘hello’ to healthy looking locks in no time. Blend a banana until smooth and mix in 1 tbsp of olive oil. Leave to sit in the hair for 20-30 minutes before washing out.