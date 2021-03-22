Diversity training measures to be put in place at Buckingham Palace

It has just been reported that new diversity training measures are to be implemented at Buckingham Palace, following the racism remarks made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their recent interview with Oprah.

According to Royal sources who spoke to The Mail on Sunday, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace are currently all reviewing their diversity policies. While these sources are adamant that existing diversity policies do already exist, they’re not happy with the level of progress which is needed.

“We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family,” the insider said.

The Royal sources revealed that in order to improve the diversity programme within the Palace, they are considering hiring a diversity chief to champion reform.

The institution’s aids will also implement a ‘listen and learn’ exercise over the next few weeks, whereby they speak with a variety of individuals and businesses, about how the Royals can improve their diversity and representation, seeking “independent views” — including ethnic minorities, the disabled and the gay and trans communities.

The Royal sources said that they were listening and “wanted to get this right”.

These new developments come just two weeks after Meghan and Harry sat down with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, to talk about the reasons why the couple felt that they needed to leave the UK and step back from being senior working members of the Royal family.

During the interview, Meghan revealed that a certain member of the Royal family was concerned as to “how dark” her son’s skin colour might be.

While she was pregnant, Meghan herself experienced severe mental health problems and suicidal thoughts. When she went to the institution informing them of her situation, she was denied professional help and told that “it wouldn’t look good for the institution”.

Meghan and Harry couldn’t confirm or deny whether or not Meghan was unfairly treated because of race, as they expressed that it could be a possibility.

Since then, the Palace has come out with a statement addressing those racism remarks, saying, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.