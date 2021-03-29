‘Dispatches: The Black Maternity Scandal’ is tonight’s must-watch

This Morning presenter and mum-of-three Rochelle Humes presents a powerful docu-film, whereby she investigates the Black maternity scandal, and asks why Black women are four times more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth than a white woman.

Dispatches, which airs at 8pm tonight on Channel 4, will follow Rochelle as she uncovers the stories of expectant mothers, bereaved families, and those who survived a near miss. Rochelle discovers how racial bias has influenced the provision and condition of maternal care and examines what can be done to prevent further tragedies.

The 32-year-old mum shared a short compelling trailer for the documentary to her Instagram page this morning. In the trailer we hear Rochelle narrate, “From the first moment you find out you’re pregnant, you think ’Oh, I hope everything’s alright’. But not at any point should you think, ‘Am I going to make it through, because of my race?’”

Another Black mother then says, “Black women are dying from things that are preventable”. You can check out the trailer below;

“I just want to start by saying how proud I am of the incredible women that have bravely shared their truth with us,” Rochelle captioned her Instagram post, adding, “This is SUCH an important film and part of a wide collective effort, it’s certainly a long road but it should be one we are determined to stay on until we ensure equality for EVERY woman.”

Make sure to tune into Dispatches: The Black Maternity Scandal on Channel 4 this evening, March 29 at 8pm.