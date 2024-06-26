Disney+ shares first look at star-studded new adaptation Rivals

We finally have a first look at Rivals!

The series, which is based on the 1988 bestselling novel by Jilly Cooper, has been turned by Disney+ into a brand new miniseries.

Ahead of its highly-anticipated launch later this year, the producers behind Rivals have finally released a first look trailer, which can be viewed below:

“Romantic entanglements, dastardly deals, sex and wit. Based on the bestselling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, #Rivals, the Original series, will be landing on Disney+ this year,” the Disney+ team penned alongside the teaser.

Rivals has already been confirmed to have a star-studded cast, with BAFTA winner David Tennant leading the helm as Lord Tony Baddingham.

Poldark’s Aidan Turner, Our Girl star Luke Pasqualino,The Inbetweeners' Emily Atack and EastEnders alum Danny Dyer are also amongst the cast.

In its official synopsis for the series, Disney+ teases: "In the fictional county of Rutshire, a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over. Alex Hassell plays dashing ex-Olympian, Tory Member of Parliament and incorrigible rake, the dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black.”

Credit: Disney+

"David Tennant plays Rupert’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical Rutshire neighbour Lord Tony Baddingham, controller of Corinium Television. A long-simmering power struggle between them threatens to boil over when the two men lock horns over the future of Corinium,” they add.

Following the first look teaser, many eager viewers have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“This looks mental and I am here for it,” one fan joked on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s everything I hoped it would be!” another exclaimed.

Credit: Disney+

“OH HELL YES,” a third fan added.

Rivals, which contains eight episodes in total, was first reported to be in production in August 2022.

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, Aiden Turner recently shared his anticipation for the series to be released, as he noted: "It's a lot of fun. I went to a screening last week [and] people loved it. It's bold and it's naughty and it's a lot of fun."

A release date for Rivals has yet to be confirmed.