Is nothing sacred? Disney are working on a Home Alone reboot

Home Alone has got to be one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time. It’s a must watch once December rolls around (and when Film 4 screen it during the summer)

The Macaulay Culkin classic was first released in 1990 and has remained one of the most-watched Christmas movies since it’s original release.

30 years on from it’s debut, Disney are set to reboot the beloved Christmas movie.

According to Deadline, Disney’s streaming service Disney + is set to feature a Home Alone reboot.

Disney’s Bob Iger said the reboot will be reimagined for a new generation, but we can’t help but feel like the original is perfect the way it is.

Don’t fix something that isn’t broken, right?

The company is also set to reboot Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Cheaper by the Dozen and Night at the Museum.

Disney has not yet revealed when the movie will be released or any details about the plot so we’ll have to wait and see how this one unfolds.

Disney+ will launch on November 12, 2019.

Disney’s recent live-action remakes of The Lion King, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast was incredibly impressive so we’ll just have to hope they don’t tarnish the magic of the Chris Columbus and John Hughes movie.