Disney pool floats exist, and we want them to be part of our world

So a few weeks back we discovered that giant unicorn pool floats existed, and we were super excited about it.

However, as of today, we no longer care about unicorns, because they have been out done.

Out done in a MAJOR way, I might add.

Disney has released their own line of pool floats for the coming summer months, and honestly they're amazing.

Naturally, the floats are inspired by The Little Mermaid, with Sebastian and Flounder being immortalised in plastic form.

We want both of them.

The Flounder floatie is like a lilo, whereas the Sebastian one is similar to a doughnut that you can sit into – so cool.

And the good news? These bad boys are not a total rip off, at 35 and 40 quid respectively.

As well as these large pool floats, there are also cute little ones made to hold your drinks, shaped like little seahorses. We can't.

All of these wonderful creations will be available later this month, in store and online.

Roll on summer!