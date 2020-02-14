Disney is officially working on a sequel to the live-action Aladdin

It’s time to head back to Agrabah because Disney is working on a sequel to the live-action Aladdin. This news comes as no surprise after the 2019 remake smashed box office records by earning over $1 billion dollars since its release.

The live-action remake was a huge hit with families and Disney fanatics. It was charming and magical and filled us with so much nostalgia.

Fans were doubtful that it would match up to the 1992 animation but the stellar cast wooed audiences. Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), and Will Smith (Genie) are all expected to return for the sequel.

Guy Ritchie is expected to direct the sequel.

It is understood that the Aladdin sequel will be released in cinemas rather than on Disney + like most of Disney’s current projects.

The storyline has yet to be confirmed but we’re hoping they seek inspiration from the animated sequel The Return of Jafar, which was released straight to video back in 1994.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney hosted a writers room to brainstorm ideas for the storyline. They reported: “At one point the studio and producers were looking at other stories from One Thousand and One Nights, the collection of Middle Eastern folk tales that also houses Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and Sinbad the Sailor.”

No matter what the storyline, we certainly cannot wait to see Aladdin, Genie and Jasmine on the big screen again.