Disney is launching princess wedding dresses & they’re stunning

Ever dream of looking like a Disney princess on your wedding day? Well now you can. Disney is launching a wedding dress collection and you’re going to love each and every design.

They announced the news on Instagram by sharing a series of dress sketches and we’ve fallen in love with the Ariel design.

Disney shared: “ANNOUNCING: Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Collection, an elegant bridal-wear line by @allurebridals inspired by the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters. Here’s a first look at the wedding dress inspired by Ariel!”

The wedding dress collection will include 16 styles. The dresses will capture the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters such as Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana and Snow White.

The dresses will be displayed by Allure Bridals during New York Fashion Week in April. They will then be available to buy in North American stores.

You may have to jet off to the States to get your hands on one of the dresses as they’re only available from Kleinfeld Bridal stores in Toronto and New York, as well as their other boutiques across the country.

Seven of the 16 dresses will be featured exclusively at the Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto as the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection.

The dresses range from $1,200 to $2,500 (USD) for the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection and $3,500 to $10,000 (USD) for the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection.

Time to rob a bank and find a husband.