Disney forced to delete dark tweet following huge backlash

Disney fans were left baffled yesterday after a bleak tweet from the company's official Twitter page went viral. 

The post in question, which was posted on Sunday, featured a GIF of the classic character Pinocchio, along with the caption: "When someone compliments you, but you're dead inside." 

Needless to say, this type of dark humour isn't exactly in keeping with joyful and happy vibes that Disney are so famous for, leaving followers to question whether the tweet was meant to be posted or not. 

It amassed just under 30,000 retweets and countless comments before it was pulled, with many followers demanding an explanation for the sinister caption. 

One theory behind the off-brand tweet is that the company was attempting to reach millennials with a 'sharable' and 'relatable' meme, but the execution didn't exactly go to plan.

Of course, not everyone was offended, and some people actually praised Disney for stepping away from its sugar-coated online persona. 

Like it or not, the post was not intended to offend anyone, and once you take Disney out of the equation, it's actually pretty funny. 

