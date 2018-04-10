Disney forced to delete dark tweet following huge backlash

Disney fans were left baffled yesterday after a bleak tweet from the company's official Twitter page went viral.

The post in question, which was posted on Sunday, featured a GIF of the classic character Pinocchio, along with the caption: "When someone compliments you, but you're dead inside."

Disney just deleted the “dead inside” tweet. pic.twitter.com/bebFlBQW3m — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 9, 2018

Needless to say, this type of dark humour isn't exactly in keeping with joyful and happy vibes that Disney are so famous for, leaving followers to question whether the tweet was meant to be posted or not.

It amassed just under 30,000 retweets and countless comments before it was pulled, with many followers demanding an explanation for the sinister caption.

One theory behind the off-brand tweet is that the company was attempting to reach millennials with a 'sharable' and 'relatable' meme, but the execution didn't exactly go to plan.

do y’all need someone to talk to? — abdul (@Advil) April 8, 2018

Whoever is running this account should be sent to arkham asylum — lol (@PyrocynicalTV) April 8, 2018

You okay there Disney? — [D.A.] Derpo #YearOfLuigi2018 (@Doodle_Dude16) April 8, 2018

did disney straight up just tweet this https://t.co/qJa6rFdWq2 — sari (@sarichannels) April 9, 2018

Of course, not everyone was offended, and some people actually praised Disney for stepping away from its sugar-coated online persona.

omg @Disney deleted their dead inside tweet. disney intern you're doing amazing sweetie! don't let the higher-ups kill your creativity. this was great pic.twitter.com/Xq2YoQZcfN — Josh Grant (@thejoshuagrant) April 9, 2018

why did Disney delete their tweet about being dead inside? I thought it was the beginning of a new era smh — (@DynamicsRJG) April 9, 2018

Like it or not, the post was not intended to offend anyone, and once you take Disney out of the equation, it's actually pretty funny.