Ohana! Disney is working on a live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch

Disney movies will always have a special place in our hearts, regardless of what age we are. We just can’t get enough of these classic tales and neither can Disney by the looks of things.

They have been recreating movies like The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Lady and the Tramp in recent years.

The live-action flicks have stormed the box office, but tend to split the public. Many adore seeing a new twist on the childhood classics but others feel like they’re perfectly fine the way they are.

It looks like another favourite Disney film is set for a live-action remake and we’re feeling slightly unsure about this one.

According to The DisInsider, a live-action Lilo and Stitch is in the works. Chris Sanders who originally voices Stitch is reportedly returning for the live-action movie.

The DisInsider reported: “We have learned that production on the live-action/CGI hybrid is set to begin filming this Fall in Hawaii.”

Mike Van Waes has penned the script and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce. They have yet to find a director.

The remake will follow the same story as the animated movie. Lilo and Stitch swiftly became a fan favourite with it’s sentimental message, catchy soundtrack and Hawaii setting.

In Lilo and Stitch, lonely Hawaiin girl Lilo adopts Stitch, who has fled from an alien planet. Lilo does everything in her power to show Stitch the true meaning of Ohana and love.

The movie will be available to stream on Disney+ which lands in Ireland and the UK from March 2020.

Do you think the Lilo and Stitch remake will be a success?