An ‘Enchanted’ sequel with Amy Adams is coming to Disney+

It’s really happening guys — Disney+ have confirmed that an Enchanted sequel with Amy Adams is in the works and we can’t wait!

Sean Bailey, Disney Studios President of Production made the announcement on Thursday, confirming that the sequel, aptly titled Disenchanted, with Hollywood star Amy Adams reprising her role as Giselle, will be exclusively available on the popular streaming platform, Disney+.

While we don’t know much more about this upcoming sequel, such as a release date, storyline, or new cast members, Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages) is attached to direct so far.

Fans of Enchanted fell in love with the whimsical ‘fish out of water’ trope which saw animated Disney Princess, Giselle banished from her kingdom by her lover’s evil stepmother, only to find herself transported to the real world of New York City.

The film is both an homage to, and a self-parody of, Disney's animated features, making numerous references to Disney's past works through the combination of live-action filmmaking, traditional animation, and computer-generated imagery.

The original film starring Amy Adams also featured quite an impressive cast, including Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), James Marsden (27 Dresses), Timothy Spall (Mr.Turner), Idina Menzel (Frozen), breakout star Rachel Covey, and Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon (Step Mom).

Becoming a huge success, Enchanted ended up being nominated for three Oscars in the Best Song category, thanks to the wonderful music written by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, for their songs So Close, That’s How You Know.. and Happy Working Song.

There’s no doubt Disenchanted has some pretty big shoes to fill, following on from the vast success Enchanted received, leaving us on the edge of our seats to find out more!