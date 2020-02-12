Table for two: 6 hidden gems for the dream Valentine’s Day dinner

If you are lucky enough to be in Dublin this weekend, then these hidden gems are well worth a visit.

Mackenzie’s, 6 Hanover Quay, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2.

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Mackenzie’s with a three-course set menu, designed to share between two. This special offer includes an impressive and delicious Cote de Boeuf to share with a complimentary glass of bubbly for €99 per couple.

Mackenzie’s is a relaxed and beautifully laid out restaurant in Dublin’s Silicon Docks. Serving a diverse menu of American inspired classics for lunch and dinner and brunch on the weekends – it is the ideal destination to spend time with friends and family over a delicious meal. This is available on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th of February 2020. The à la carte dinner menu is also available. You can book here.

Cliff Townhouse and Urchin Bar, Stephen’s Green, Dublin.

Chocolate and flowers are great but a Valentine’s treat that gives something back to those less fortunate is even better. Throughout the month of February, the Oyster Bar at Cliff Townhouse and its cosy downstairs neighbour Urchin Bar will be serving a delicious ‘Share the Love’ Seafood Platter and donating €10 from each platter sold to Focus Ireland, helping people who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes across Ireland.

Overflowing with fresh crab claws, native oysters, lobster and mussels with all the trimmings, the ‘Share the Love’ platter is available to order not just on Valentine’s Day but throughout the month of February for just €65. And it wouldn’t be Valentine’s without some bubbles so each ‘Share the Love’ Seafood Platter will also be served with two glasses of chilled bubbly.

The ‘Share the Love’ platter is available every day at the Cliff Townhouse Oyster Bar from 12-2.30pm and from 5pm to close, and in Urchin Bar every day from noon. Find Cliff Townhouse and Urchin Bar at 22 St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. Book here.

Tomahawk Steakhouse, 4 East Essex Street, Dublin 2

This Valentine's Day the chefs in Tomahawk have created the ultimate sharing three-course menu with two cocktails for €130 per couple in a unique and intimate dining setting. They have spent months researching where to source the best steaks from around the worlds so that their steaks are the star of the show. This specially created sharing menu is available on Friday 14th February and Saturday 15th of February 2020. The à la carte dinner menu is also available. You can book here.

Kinara Kitchen, Dublin

If you are looking for something to spice up your Valentine’s weekend, then you should head along to Kinara Kitchen in Ranelagh. Their food is divine – infused with spices and ingredients inspired from Pakistan, Kinara Ranelagh uses the best of Irish produce using local suppliers to create its authentic middle eastern dishes. Showstoppers on the a la carte menu include the mouth-watering Chargrill and Tandoori dishes – Tandoori Lobster Tail accompanied by fried rice, Grilled Seabass with sautéed vegetables and Lamb Chops & Tikka Masala alongside Peshawari naan which are cooked to order for €22.95 each. Kinara Kitchen Ranelagh is open for lunch on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 12pm. Book here.

Doolally, 47-51 South Richmond St, Dublin 2.

Doolally is a brand-new Indian restaurant on Dublin’s South Richmond Street – bringing colourful, fun fare with welcoming service in beautifully designed surrounds. Our menu has been created in collaboration with Alfred Prasad – one of the UK’s most renowned Indian chefs. You can enjoy an à la carte menu with a glass of complimentary prosecco on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th February 2020. Bookings can be made here.

The Grayson, Isabelle’s, Sophie’s, Ryleigh’s and Angelina’s – Dublin

Enjoy a three-course set menu and a complimentary glass of prosecco for €49.50 per person at The Grayson on Stephen’s Green, Isabelle’s on South Anne Street, Sophie’s on Harcourt Street, Ryleigh’s on North Wall Quay and Angelina’s on Percy Place.