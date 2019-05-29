Designer desserts: The Westbury is hosting its NCAD Afternoon Tea

If you're looking for designer desserts and sweet treats in a lavish location? Of course you are.

The Westbury is heralding the return of the National College of Art and Design-inspired Afternoon Tea, as long term supporters of arts, design fashion and culture.

Cakes and pastries which will be served at the luxurious Gallery restaurant have been created through the kaleidoscope of NCAD fashion students, and they look earth-shatteringly good.

Nestled between Dublin's creative quarter and elegant Grafton Street, the decadent Westbury hotel is the capital's premier luxury location and member of the Leading Hotels of the World.

Renowned for its commitment to supporting the arts, the Westbury is now celebrating five years of their partnership with the National College of Art and Design by launching their most fashionable Afternoon Tea to date.

These artistic cakes and treats will be available for a limited period, and guests of the serene Gallery can sample exquisitely designed desserts from rising stars in design,

Executive Pastry Chef at The Westbury, Ray Encarnacion, has skilfully made the presentation and was clearly inspired by the style and intricate detail of each fashion look.

Fashion design: Ciara Allen

The impressive orange outfit is infused with vibrant colour and was created by Ciara Allen. Ray was influenced to draw upon the bold colour choice by sculpting a sumptuous pistachio Bavaroise, hazelnut sable, and khalua fluid gel.

Fashion design: Dora Oduro

Dora Oduro Newman's gorgeous dark design encompasses an oversize black dress with dupion silk embellishment and rivet studs, inspired by her multi-cultural experience.

As a result, Ray made a striking black and gold tartlet, with cherry gel, chocolate mousse and delish peach custard. We are shaking with the sugar cravings right about now.

Fashion designer: Gabrielle Malone

The all-white creation by Gabrielle Malone was inspired by fishermen's work attire and tools, and translates as a delicate Verrine made of white chocolate cremeux.

That gorgeous orange colour is passion fruit jelly, mixed with white chocolate and coconut-whipped ganache. Heaven help us.

Fashion design: Una King

Bivouac, Una King's poncho design, is based on the concept of temporary encampment. Ray created the stunning, elegant cake with delicious and light beer sponge, strawberry mousse, yoghurt cremeux and citrus Italian meringue.

The flavours…someone pick our jaws up off the floor please.

If you are what you eat, does that make us artists?

Designer: Elizabeth Omowumi

Last but not least, Elizabeth Omowumi’s voluminous hooded design is an oversized African print laser-cut jacket with knit cuffs, over a colourful African print-petaled shirt with knit collar.

Ray created a vibrant choux from blueberry compôte and lavender pastry cream to bring the style to edible life.

The pastry chef described how he crafted the unique array of desserts, explaining how rewarding the experience was:

"Meeting with the designers in their NCAD fashion studio and choosing from their amazing creations, deciding which would translate best as a dessert was an unusual but exciting opportunity for me.

"There’s always a fine balance to be struck between how the cakes and pastries resemble the designers work, and how this will be interpreted by our guests," Encarnacion added.

"Gaining an insight into the students’ inspiration behind the designs was crucial to the interpretation of the designs, and I hope the designers and guests alike are pleased with the end result”

Guests can enjoy the bespoke NCAD Inspired Afternoon Tea for just €55 per person, or €70 per person with Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut or Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé.

If you want the full shebang with Dom Pérignon Champagne, the Afternoon Tea will cost a total of €90…it's totally worth it in our humble opinion.

The NCAD Inspired Afternoon Tea is available from June 7 until mid-September, but book in advance on their website to ensure a spot.