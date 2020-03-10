Derry Girls creator responds to rumours about the show ending

Our hearts broke when rumours about Derry Girls ending after season three surfaced last night. The Irish comedy series is one of the greatest shows of all time and we’d happily watch it forever.

Twitter erupted when Tommy Tiernan hinted at the end of the show during an appearance on The Jason Manford Show on Absolute Radio. The comedian commented: “This is the last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series.”

Before everyone starts to freak out, creator of Derry Girls, Lisa McGee has responded to the reports and has proved that we shouldn’t believe everything we read.

She tweeted: “Hi everyone. I’m currently in the thick of writing series 3. Who knows what the future holds for The Derry Girls but please don’t worry…we are plotting!!”

Nicola Coughlan who plays Clare Devlin on the show also shut down the rumours, “To calm your fears do not believe everything you read! Lisa is writing Series 3 as we speak so please do not panic.”

So can we all take a breath and calm down? Derry Girls isn’t going anywhere.