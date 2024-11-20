Denise Welch shares insight into ‘rough’ battle with depression

Denise Welch has been opening up about her mental health over recent times.

The Loose Women star revealed she’s had ‘a really rough two weeks’, explaining that her depression ‘has paid her another visit’.

Denise spoke about having to take time away from work over the past little while in order to ‘get well’ enough to return to her hosting duties on the talk show.

During today’s episode of Loose Women, Denise admitted, “Yeah, so I had a really rough two weeks, which I'm still in a bit. I just did a podcast and a big article saying how I've been free for five years of clinical depression and that I hope that something that happened before I had a baby had reversed”.

“But sadly, the unwelcome visitor paid me another visit, so I've not been well for a couple of weeks”.

The 66-year-old went on to explain, “I just wanted to come on here because what I need when I'm poorly, is I need for my friends to just know that I need time to get well”.

“I need for the people that I work with, like yourselves and like our wonderful production team here, to say, ‘If you want to come to work, come to work’. If you don’t, like last week I didn’t come because I know my illness more than anyone”.

After thanking her Loose Women co-stars for their support amid her struggles, the audience gave Welch a round of applause following her candid conversation.

Many social media users took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their support after Denise gave an insight into her battles with depression.

One viewer wrote, “@RealDeniseWelch @loosewomen well done for sharing with us and for describing depression so well. Thinking of you as you continue to recover”.

“Thank you, Denise, for your powerful words today”, penned another X user.

A third commenter said, “Just saw you talk about Depression on loose women [applause emoji] in your honesty and openness , you’ve probably helped 1000’s upon 1000’s who suffer in silence you’ve definitely just helped me . Thank you”.