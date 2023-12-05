Denise Welch details the moment she discovered her death hoax

Denise Welch has responded to a hoax claiming that she had died.

Over the weekend, the TV personality’s name began to trend on social media after her Wikipedia page was hacked and edited to state that she had died.

Hours later, Denise promptly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that she was still alive and that the speculation was a hoax.

“I’m alive and well and about to watch the jungle,” she wrote at the time, referring to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and adding: “Thanks for your concern.”

Now, a few days on from the dramatic events, Denise has chosen to speak out about the situation.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women earlier today, the 65-year-old, who is also the mother of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, spoke to her fellow panellists about the incident.

Denise revealed that she found out about the hoax through her husband Lincoln Townley, who told her "not to panic, but you're trending on Twitter."

"My insides fell out," the former Coronation Street star exclaimed, before going on to detail how her Wikipedia page had been edited.

"I read the Wikipedia bit and it said that I had been run over by a mobility scooter driven by an ex Big Brother contestant called Kerry who was a makeup artist for the traveller community," she recalled.

“And people were saying, ‘Oh my god, I've just been in the cinema, and Denise Welch has died and come back to life in the duration of one film.' So it became this kind of viral meme of all these different things,” she added, before going on to see the situation in a light-hearted way.

“But having said that, apparently if you're well known enough to have a death hoax then it's a badge of honour," Denise joked in conclusion.