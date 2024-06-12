Denise Welch confirms The 1975 singer Matty Healy is engaged

Denise Welch has confirmed that her son Matty Healy is engaged!

The Loose Women star has announced that The 1975 frontman Matty is engaged to his partner, model Gabbriette Bechtel.

Denise, who is also a mum to 23-year-old Louis, shares her two sons with her former husband, Benidorm star Tim Healy.

Last night, Somebody Else hitmaker Matty sparked rumours of his engagement when he reposted a photo on Instagram that showed Gabbriette wearing a large black diamond on her left ring finger.

The bride-to-be initially shared the photo on her own Instagram stories, tagging Matty and writing alongside the image: “Marrying The 1975 is very brat".

Now, Matty’s mother Denise has taken the opportunity to confirm his engagement.

Credit: Gabbriette Bechtel Instagram

Speaking live on Loose Women earlier today, the 66-year-old gushed that she "couldn't be happier” for her son and his wife-to-be.

The former Waterloo Road actress then went on to explain that Matty and Gabbriette got engaged several weeks ago.

"I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged. They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York. I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official, he has got engaged to Gabbriette,” she teased.

Detailing Gabbriette’s engagement ring, Denise noted that it is a “black diamond, he had it made for her and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

“She is from Los Angeles, she is absolutely gorgeous, though she has a rat,” she joked.

Praising the couple further, Denise concluded: “We couldn't be happier, she is everything that I would want in a daughter in law."

It is believed that Matty and Gabbriette have been dating for nine months. The pair’s relationship began following wild speculation last summer that Matty had a brief romance with Taylor Swift.