Demi Lovato is joining the final season of Will & Grace as guest star

Demi Lovato has revealed that she will join the upcoming season of Will & Grace, posting a photo of herself reading a script on the NBC show's set.

The 27-year-old pop star revealed the news to her Instagram fans on Tuesday, captioning the image; "Will & Grace & Demi @nbcwillandgrace #WillandGrace."

Many of us will remember Demi as a former Disney Channel star, acting as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 alongside the Jonas Brothers.

The network revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that the Cool for the Summer singer will appear in three episodes during the upcoming and final season of the reboot.

The publication reports that she has accepted the role of Jenny, a "guarded woman who comes into the life of Will (Eric McCormack) in an unexpected way."

The reboot is set to air in 2020, with McCormack tweeting his excitement at the prospect of acting alongside the star;

"First shot with Ms Demi Lovato! #WillandGrace," the 56-year-old actor tweeted.

This will be Demi's first on-screen appearance since the 2016 show From Dusk til Dawn: The Series. Lovato also voiced a character in 2018's animated film Charming.

She is also apparently filming a new comedy for Netflix with Will Ferrell, Eurovision, and is gearing up to release a new album where she will tell her personal truth.

The singer said to her followers in June on her Instagram Story;

“You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”

It'll be the Skyscraper singer's first music release since suffering a near-fatal overdose last year and attending rehabilitation facilities.

Feature image: Instagram/@ddlovato