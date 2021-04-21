Delicious! O’Donnells launch new limited edition flavour of crisps

If you’re anything like us, and look forward to a big tasty full-Irish brekkie on a Saturday morning, then you’re going to love this brand new, limited edition flavour of crisps from O’Donnells!

O’Donnells have created a new limited edition Black Pudding flavour, inspired by this Irish foodie staple.

The distinctive subtly spicy taste of black pudding has been enjoyed by generations of Irish people, becoming even more popular in recent years. The wonderful Black Pudding flavour can be enjoyed with every delicious bite in this unique limited edition launch, available for a short time only.

Brother and sister duo behind the brand, Ed and Kate O’Donnell are thrilled to bring this perfect pairing to the crisp fans of Ireland, saying “We couldn’t think of a more authentically Irish taste than black pudding and worked long and hard ensuring we captured the true taste of this delicacy in our premium crisps. We’re all about using quality local Irish potatoes to create something special and hope you love O’Donnells Black Pudding as much as we do.”

O’Donnells crisps are batch fried and hand-cooked, gluten free and use no artificial colours or MSG/GM ingredients — not to mention, they’re utterly delicious.

O’Donnells Black Pudding is available for a strictly limited time so crisp connoisseurs take note! The flavour is exclusively available in 125g share bags (RRP: €2.59), making it the perfect snack to share.