Deirdre O’Kane issues rallying call ahead of Women’s World Cup

Ladbrokes have teamed up with legendary personality and team Ireland super fan Deirdre O’Kane to create a special film in a bid to urge the nation to get behind the country in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup kicking off on July 20th in Australia.

The Girls in Green have made history in qualifying for the tournament, overcoming the odds in a hard-fought and dramatic qualifying campaign.

Ahead of their opening clash against Australia, Ladbrokes has called up O’Kane to rally the nation to get behind the team! In a powerful national address set to get pulses racing and hearts pumping, O’Kane is urging everyone across the country to support the team on the world stage.

Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes, said, “This year’s Women’s World Cup promises to be truly special and not to be missed. Ireland have already made history in qualifying and despite the odds, we relish being the underdogs. There is a real sense of belief that the girls can go far in this tournament, with patriotic support coming thick and fast.”

Commenting further, Deirdre O’Kane said,

“Fifty years ago, the first-ever Irish women’s team was established. It was ground-breaking and I’ve no doubt that the group battled against the odds. Now half a century later, a new generation of heroines have emerged. Like their predecessors, they faced obstacles and challenges, but they persevered and kept believing and working hard to achieve their dreams.”

“The Irish women’s team embody heart, commitment and courage and fully deserve their spot at this year’s tournament. This group of women have started something special and for me it’s important to celebrate that, and I’m delighted to join forces with Ladbrokes to recognise this and to acknowledge our history makers.

“I remember where I was for major Irish sporting moments, like Katie’s boxing gold or Amber’s strike against Scotland and the same will apply when it comes to this summer and watching the Women’s Soccer team.”

“So, to everyone in Ireland and to all our wonderful countrymen and women across the globe, dust off anything green, find a tv, a radio or if you are lucky, a ticket and get ready to be part of something special. I know I will.”

Ireland, drawn in Group B will play their first game against hosts Australia on July 20th; followed by Canada (July 26th) with their final group game against Nigeria on July 31st.The top two in each group proceed to the quarter finals on August 11th/12th; semi-finals August 15th/16th with the final taking place in Sydney on August 20th.