Decathlon and Little Kickers collab to offer FREE summer sessions

Decathlon Ireland and Little Kickers announced today a summer collaboration with a programme of FREE classes happening every weekend in the Ballymun and Limerick stores from this Saturday, 13th July for the rest of the summer holidays.

Little Kickers gives children a positive introduction to sport by teaching high quality football skills in a friendly, pressure-free environment. Little Kickers proven expertise in delivering a fun and developmentally appropriate sports program aligns with Decathlon’s mission to promote active lifestyles for all.

The weekly classes will be run by Little Kickers coaches on Saturday and Sunday afternoons in both the Ballymun and Limerick stores. Little Kickers will operate their preschool football program during the time, using a combination of Decathlon and Little Kickers sports equipment.

The classes are free to the public but advanced booking is essential to get the timeslot for your child’s age group.

Ballymun Event Schedule. BOOK HERE

Class 1: 2pm – 2:45pm (Parent Toddler 18mths – 2.5yrs)

Class 2: 3pm – 3:45pm (Junior Kickers 2.5 – 3.5yrs)

Class 3: 4pm – 4:45pm (Mighty Kickers 3.5 – 5yrs)

Class 4: 5pm – 5:45pm (Megan Kickers 5 – 7 years)

Limerick Event Schedule. BOOK HERE

Class 1: 2pm – 2:45pm (Parent Toddler 18mths – 2.5yrs)

Class 2: 3pm – 3:45pm (Junior Kickers 2.5 – 3.5yrs)

Class 3: 4pm – 4:45pm (Mighty Kickers 3.5 – 5yrs)

Class 4: 5pm – 5:45pm (Megan Kickers 5 – 7 years)

For more information take a look HERE.