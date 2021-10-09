Dear Santa, please may I have a personalised LanaiBLO hairdryer?

This festive season we are spoiling you with our new colour offering as the LanaiBLO range expands from 6 to 10 shades, yes that's right, 10 gift worthy shades! The White, Black, Pink, Electric Candy, Chrome and Rose Gold LanaiBLO will be joined by Saffron, Metallic Navy, Kingfisher Blue and Blossom Pink to make it our most colourful Christmas yet.

Blossom Pink

Metallic Navy

Saffron

Kingfisher Blue

Along with being the most colourful, the LanaiBLO hairdryer is also the lightest, fastest hair dryer on the market! Its 2400 watt motor, innovative technology, lightweight design, ultra-long cord, variable speed and temperature heat settings cater to all types of hair making it the perfect gift for your hair obsessed loved ones – Give them the gift of the perfect home blowdry this Christmas!

With this festive season looking more social than last year, having your hair ready to go is a must and the LanaiBLO’s high powered technology provides a fast-drying experience for even the thickest of hair making sure you’ll be on time for those important meetups and events!! Think party perfect hair with minimal effort required and prepare to sparkle this Christmas with LanaiBLO’s Ionic Technology and Tourmaline Crystal Components, sealing in moisture and counteract frizz, leaving your locks sleek and shiny.

What says the ultimate festive gift like a present that’s personalised! Add that extra special touch with our option to personalise, making their LanaiBLO hairdryer unique to them.

This year we are also making your Christmas shopping easier than ever with the complete shopping experience. Simply add to cart, checkout and have it sent straight to your door or your loved one. No fuss, no queues and most importantly no stress.

The standard (€99.99) and personalised (€114.99) LanaiBLO are available in all 10 colours on www.lanaiblo.com with nationwide shipping available in both Ireland and the UK.