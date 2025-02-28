Davina McCall posts moving tribute to late father on his anniversary

Davina McCall has shared an emotional tribute to her late father.

The My Mum Your Dad presenter’s father, Andrew McCall, sadly passed away in February 2022, at the age of 77. Andrew had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016.

Now, three years on from her dad’s passing, Davina has taken the opportunity to share a heartfelt tribute to him.

Earlier today, the 57-year-old took to Instagram to post a beautiful snap of herself hugging her late father.

“Three years have passed .. miss you … best Dad ever,” Davina penned alongside the image.

The former Big Brother host went on to describe Andrew as “solid, dependable, silly, fun, honest, safe, encouraging, happy, cuddly.”

Davina also revealed that she felt her late father’s presence after her recent surgery to remove a benign brain tumour.

“Mummy, Milly and I think about you every day … you visited me after my op … you were soooooo real … I feel like I’ve seen you recently!!! Feels nice!!!!” she stated.

Following her emotional message, many of Davina’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to send their continued well-wishes.

“Such a lovely photo, you can see and feel the love between you. How nice that he visited you xx,” one fan replied.

“So lovely that he visited you, how special, just when you needed him,” another added.

The anniversary of Andrew’s passing comes just a few months after Davina underwent major surgery. In November, the TV star took to Instagram to confirm that she needed to have an operation for “a benign brain tumour, called a colloid cyst, which is very rare, three in a million”.

The surgery was successful, and Davina later opened up about the impact that it had on her.

“I think when something like this happens, I just feel so grateful. I’ve always been grateful, I’ve been really lucky in my life, but I feel unbelievably grateful right now. So, thanks for everything, all of you. I’m on the mend,” she admitted at the time.