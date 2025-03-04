David & Victoria Beckham post tributes for son Brooklyn’s birthday

The Beckham family are celebrating!

Today (March 4), David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, is celebrating his 26th birthday.

Brooklyn – who tied the knot with his wife Nicola Peltz in 2022 – is David and Victoria’s eldest child, and the couple later expanded their brood with sons Romeo (22), Cruz (20), and 13-year-old daughter Harper.

Now, in honour of Brooklyn’s special occasion, the retired football star and former Spice Girls hitmaker have been taking the opportunity to share their love for their son!

Earlier today, David took to his Instagram account to post an adorable throwback photo of himself and a young Brooklyn, pulling funny faces.

“Happy Birthday Bust,” proud dad David gushed in his caption, referring to his nickname for his oldest son.

“We love you so much have the best day lots of cake and hot sauce, we miss you,” the 49-year-old added sweetly.

On his Instagram stories, David also uploaded a snap of Brooklyn grinning as a child, writing alongside it: “I miss seeing this smile everyday.”

Meanwhile, fashion designer Victoria also took to Instagram to express her adoration for her firstborn. On Instagram, the 50-year-old chose to post multiple throwback photos of herself and David with little Brookyln.

The heartwarming images showcase everything from the proud parents taking Brooklyn on holiday, to their four children bonding together in later life.

“Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham!!” Victoria exclaimed beside the photos.

“We all love you so much and hope you have an amazing day!! Kisses,” she added.

Brooklyn’s birthday comes just a few weeks after David publicly reflected on his own upcoming birthday. In May of this year, the Manchester United legend will be celebrating his 50th birthday.

Speaking about the milestone to Men’s Health, David confessed that he isn’t worried about his fifth decade.

“People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue. It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about,” he explained.

“I’m really happy. I’ve got the business and an amazing family. My kids are working hard and they’ve all got passions – that’s what’s important to me,” David added.