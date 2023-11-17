David Guetta expecting third child at 56 with partner Jessica

David Guetta is set to become a dad again!

The French DJ, best known for hits such as Titanium and When Love Takes Over, has announced that he is preparing to welcome a baby with his girlfriend Jessica Ledon.

While David is already a father-of-two, this is the first time that the couple will become parents together.

The 56-year-old is already a dad to 19-year-old Tim Elvis and 16-year-old Angie, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cathy Guetta.

The music producer took to Instagram last night to share the exciting news, after he and Jessica had already debuted her growing bump at the Latin Grammy Awards in Spain.

For his official pregnancy announcement, David chose to share a sweet snap of themselves on the award show’s red carpet, with the 31-year-old expectant mum sporting a criss-cross olive gown with a matching hood.

“We have big news to tell you! The most important release of the year,” David teased in the caption of his post, alongside several cry-laughing emojis.

Many of David’s fellow stars from the world of music have since taken to his comments section to wish him and Jessica well.

“CONGRATS brother,” replied Zedd.

“Awww congrats !!!” wrote Calvin Harris.

“so cute!!!! congrats!!” added singer Becky Hill, who has collaborated with David on several hits such as Remember and Crazy What Love Can Do.

It is not yet known when David and Jessica’s little one is due to be born, or if they will be welcoming a son or daughter.

The happy couple first started dating back in 2015, one year after David parted ways with his ex-wife Cathy. The former couple had been married for over 20 years, having tied the knot in 1992.

In 2021, it was reported that David had given Jessica a promise ring as an alternative to an engagement ring, as he previously stated that he “no longer believes in marriage”.